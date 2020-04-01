Gaming giant Hasbro launches new website to help families through coronavirus lockdown

The worldwide initiative features playtime tips, mindfulness activities and resources developed for parents by parents

As millions of families across the globe adjust to staying home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, global play and entertainment company Hasbro - the firm behind the likes of Monopoly and Trivial Pursuit - has announced the launch of Bring Home the Fun.

Hasbro's Bring Home the Fun

The site will provide parents and caregivers resources to help keep kids occupied and engaged during extended time at home and indoors.

BringHometheFun.com launched this week and is already home to lots of family-focused resources, tips for family playtime, activity challenges to keep kids occupied, ideas for using games and toys to stimulate kids’ brains and suggestions on how to cope with increased emotional stress.

Some of the activities feature popular crafts many families already have at home such as Play-Doh, Nerf toys, Transformers, Power Rangers, My Little Pony and other games.

Hasbro hope the site, which is also home to colouring and activity sheets, will give parents and caregivers inspiration to bring the power of play into their homes while keeping an emphasis on fun and creativity.

“We’ve been incredibly inspired and heartened to see that so many of our brands, such as Play-Doh, Monopoly, and Nerf, are providing relief and comfort to both parents and children adjusting to the new normal of extended time at home,” said Eric Nyman, chief consumer officer of Hasbro.

“Many of us are parents, grandparents, and caregivers ourselves, and we hope Bring Home the Fun will help families and friends around the world, and create moments of joy, laughter, and play in a time when we need connection more than ever.”

In addition to play-based tips and tools, BringHometheFun.com will feature resources to help children and families cope with stress that might be heightened among kids at this time.

Featured content will include mindfulness videos, project and activity guides for parents and their children, and parenting articles for those looking to instill gratitude and purpose in their children.

Hasbro has committed additional support through global philanthropic initiatives that aim to bring relief to children and their families worldwide during this difficult time. Hasbro is proud to support Save the Children UK in their efforts to address the most urgent needs of children. Hasbro UK will donate thousands of Hasbro toys and games to Save the Children’s UK programme work, to continue to inspire creativity and fun learning opportunities for the most vulnerable children in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic.

Consumers are encouraged to join the conversation, connect with other families, and share their own tips for at-home activity using #BringHometheFun on social.