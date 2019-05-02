EXCLUSIVE: The untold story of the sex abuse allegations at a £9,857-a-year private school in Hertfordshire

A controversial private school was subject to allegations of sexual abuse going back more than a decade - and the scale of the problem may have been even greater.

Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley (RSSKL), which charged up to £9,857 per year, was forced to close last year, following a series of problems with safeguarding students, leadership, finances, and insurance.

But with a new school expected to open later this year, understood to be run along the same lines and on the same grounds, the Gazette can exclusively reveal that a report has found:

Numerous accusations of sexual misconduct by staff against students were reported over the last 15 years;

Historic accusations and records about staff have disappeared;

Parents who raised complaints were subject to anonymous threats;

Staff who acted as whistle-blowers felt forced out of the school.

This is the full story.

Our exclusive story

More sexual allegations over the last 15 years

Parents were sent anonymous threats, while whistle-blowers said they were bullied and harassed

Drug dealing on school grounds

Were safeguarding records deleted?

The Denis McCarthy case - a former teacher who has been banned indefinitely

Background: How and why the school closed

What is happening now at RSSKL?