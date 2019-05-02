EXCLUSIVE: The untold story of the sex abuse allegations at a £9,857-a-year private school in Hertfordshire

A controversial private school was subject to allegations of sexual abuse going back more than a decade - and the scale of the problem may have been even greater.
Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley (RSSKL), which charged up to £9,857 per year, was forced to close last year, following a series of problems with safeguarding students, leadership, finances, and insurance.
But with a new school expected to open later this year, understood to be run along the same lines and on the same grounds, the Gazette can exclusively reveal that a report has found:
Numerous accusations of sexual misconduct by staff against students were reported over the last 15 years;
Historic accusations and records about staff have disappeared;
Parents who raised complaints were subject to anonymous threats;
Staff who acted as whistle-blowers felt forced out of the school.
This is the full story.
More sexual allegations over the last 15 years
Parents were sent anonymous threats, while whistle-blowers said they were bullied and harassed
Drug dealing on school grounds
Were safeguarding records deleted?
The Denis McCarthy case - a former teacher who has been banned indefinitely
Background: How and why the school closed
What is happening now at RSSKL?