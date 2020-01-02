Berkhamsted children's club rated 'good' in first-ever Ofsted inspection

Staff at a Berkhamsted children's club are celebrating after receiving a glowing first Ofsted report.

Little Deers Children's Club, at Swing Gate Infant School And Nursery, has been rated “good” across all areas after a visit from the education watchdog in November.

Little Deers Children's Club runs classes at Swing Gate Infant School And Nursery (Credit: Google Maps)

The inspector praised the club's "clear vision" and commitment to provide the "highest-quality care" for children.

The club, which opened in 2017, provides sessional day care for three to eight-year-old children.

In the report, published on December 11, Ofsted inspector Rachel Pepper says: "The provider has a clear vision for the club and is keen to provide the highestquality care for children.

"She has put a lot of thought and effort into making sure the children who attend experience seamless transitions.

"For example, children who also go to the school nursery are brought through to the club before the other children are collected for home.

"Children enjoy sharing a familiar story as part of registration time. Staff read in a way that excites and amuses the children. They use good intonation and a range of voices to bring each story to life."

Little Deers Children's Club, taking to Facebook, said: "We are extremely pleased with the outcome and has some lovely comments.

"We received a "good" with only a couple of minor things to improve on which we have now implemented.

"We would also like to thank the parents that took the time to speak to the Inspector and for your lovely comments."