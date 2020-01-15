Berkhamsted childminder rated inadequate by Ofsted for 'compromising child safety'

A Berkhamsted childminder has been slapped with the lowest possible Ofsted rating after 'compromising' children's safety and welfare.

Caregiver Caroline Reid was criticised for not only "significant weaknesses" in practice and knowledge, but for failing to "verify" criminal background checks on her employed assistants.

Stock photo

The childminder and most of her staff were also slammed for not undertaking any "recent professional development" to enhance their knowledge and skills, "limiting the quality" of their practice.

However, the report found that parents spoke "positively" of the caregiver and children felt "happy and secure" in her care.

Caroline's services, which was rated outstanding by Ofsted in 2013, dropped to "inadequate" overall in the latest inspection last month.

In the report, published on December 9, inspector Jill Hardaker said: "Children's safety and well-being are compromised due to weaknesses in safeguarding.

"The childminder has not provided Ofsted with the details of all persons working on the premises.

"Furthermore, she is not able to provide evidence of Disclosure and Barring Service checks being carried out for all her assistants."

The childminder, who is based in Ridgeway, has 43 children aged up to ten under her provision.

Inspector Hardaker added: "The childminder has some basic supervision arrangements in place for her assistants.

"However, these are not consistent or carried out regularly enough to help her to monitor their practice and teaching skills precisely, or help them to improve."

Caroline, in response to the report, said: "All of areas of concern have been addressed, as well as documenting all of our training.

"We all learn from making mistakes, and I have to say I've learnt very well from making such a huge mistake.

"I'm more than happy to change and meet the requirements."

She added: "We've always had a good relationship with children and Ofsted recognised that parents were very happy with the care given.

"Although it doesn't like it on paper the children are very well looked after."