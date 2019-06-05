Shops

These are the worst places to shop on the high street - according to customers

The worst places to go shopping on the high street have been revealed, according to a new survey.

Which? polled its members to find out which stores offered the best and worst in-store experiences. Read more about that here. But here are the nine shops that are the worst to shop in, according to customers.

1. WHSmith

2. Clinton's Cards

3. Sports Direct

4. House of Fraser

