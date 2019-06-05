These are the worst places to shop on the high street - according to customers

The worst places to go shopping on the high street have been revealed, according to a new survey.

Which? polled its members to find out which stores offered the best and worst in-store experiences. Read more about that here. But here are the nine shops that are the worst to shop in, according to customers.

1. WHSmith The high street giant had the worst score with customers giving it a meagre 50 per cent score in the Which? survey. The 'cramped and messy' stores were criticised. Photo - Graeme Robertson/Getty Images Graeme Robertson/Getty other Buy a Photo

2. Clinton's Cards This retailer had one of the worst scores in the Which survey, with customers giving it 61 per cent, making it one of the worst places to shop on the high street. other Buy a Photo

3. Sports Direct The sports retailer had one of the worst score with customers giving it a 54 per cent score in the Which? survey. The 'oppressive atmosphere' was criticised jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. House of Fraser This retailer had one of the worst scores in the Which survey, with customers giving it 59 per cent, making it one of the worst places to shop on the high street. Photo - Leon Neal/Getty Images Getty other Buy a Photo

