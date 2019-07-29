Safari suits you at Marlowes in Hemel over the summer holiday

Summer fun will mean taking the trunk line the Marlowes this week.

Marley’s Summer Safari. is an exciting activity that children of all ages can enjoy until August 31.

Running for six weeks throughout the summer holidays, the Marlowes will welcome six giant statues, representing some of the rarest and most exciting wild animals, into the centre. Families can then take part in the “safari”, searching for the different species that are spread out around the mall, and crossing them off the checklist.

As part of the summer activity, the Marlowes are also offering centre visitors who take part in their safari the opportunity to win a family trip to Paradise Wildlife Park.

Following the success of the recent launch of Marley’s Stay & Play, the centres new indoor play area, Marley’s Summer Safari will offer parents the perfect activity to entertain their children during the six-week summer holidays, and is part of the wider initiative to make the Marlowes more accessible to families.

Marlowes spokesman Cassie Peasnell said: “At the centre, we’re always trying to host fun and free entertainment for families over the school holidays.

“The summer safari will offer parents the perfect way to go shopping during the summer holidays whilst still entertaining their children. Families and children from around Hemel Hempstead recognise our kid’s club mascot, Marley, and always get involved with any kid’s club activities we put on around the centre.”