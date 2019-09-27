Apple fun comes to Tring

How do you like these apples?

Plenty, we hope, as Tring Apple Fayre returns in October.

The fun kicks off on Sunday, October 6, with Apple Day at Jeacock’s Orchard in Cow Lane. From 10am-4pm there will be the chance to explore the orchard, pick and press your own, visit craft and farmers’ market stalls, and enjoy fun, games, food, drink and live music.

The following weekend comes the Apple Parade and Farmers’ Market on Saturday, October 12. Beginning at 9am in Church Square the day will feature a farmers’ market, the 10am Magnolia Apple Cart Procession, morris dancing, apple pressing, craft displays, a school scarecrow competition, and refreshments in St Peter & St Paul Church.

Taking a brief break from all things apple, Tring Cinema will hold a showing of the Richard E Grant and Melissa McCarthy film Can You Ever Forgive Me? on Friday, October 18. The film begins at 8.30pm, and tickets cost £7 from Beechwood Fine Foods or www.tringcinema.com

The famous apple bake-off returns on Saturday, October 26. It is free to enter for your chance to be this year’s Tring star baker - just email trish@tringtogether.org.uk to register and receive your recipe choices, and bring your bake along to be judged.

The competition takes place at 10.30am at Tring Farmers’ market in Church Square, with separate categories for adults, teens and children.

And finally Friday, November 1, will see the Wine Tasting Evening. You and your team have to try to guess which wines it is you are tasting - and there will be free cheese too! Buy your £17 early bird tickets from Beechwood Fine Foods or tringtogether.org.uk