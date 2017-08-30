Review - Grease at Milton Keynes Theatre

Grease the musical is definitely the one that you'll want. From the start it has you gripped and being such a classic it doesn't disappoint.

The start of show sets the scene perfectly as the cast and choreography go hand in hand to provide the perfect dose of nostalgia.

Tom Parker stars as Danny Zuko, and to play such a huge role he pulls it off so well. The Wanted singer really showcases his voice and his dance moves providing the perfect leader for the renowned T-Birds.

Rizo is played by Louisa Lytton who is well known for her part in Eastenders and Strictly. Louisa plays the part so well, especially in Marty's bedroom scene and really reminding you of the feisty and outspoken character from the film.

Danielle Hope who plays Sandy is perfect for this part as the looks and the voice couldn't be better. She plays the vulnerable sandy at the start and then is transformed at the end with the brilliant you're the one that I want.

Ryder High School has been thoroughly thought out and the dance off scene was one of my favourites with Natasha Mould playing the role of Cha Cha just like the original film.

The costumes,musical staging and the sets throughout were really well done and the famous car played a big part. The humour and choreography were outstanding and the orchestra performed all the iconic songs which had the audience singing along.

Grease is great for all the family to enjoy, really worth watching and lots of fun.

Grease can be seen at Milton Keynes Theatre until Saturday September 2. For more details visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.