Peter Pan flies into Chipperfield

Brimming with lively choreography, captivating musical numbers and a cast of 30 adults and children, Peter Pan the Musical takes flight.

Chipperfield Theatre Group presents the story of the lost boys, a crew of daft pirates, a tribe of Indians and a naughty fairy as they dance, sing and fly their way to a happy ending.

Some cleverly constructed apparatus, designed by the show’s technical team, will enable a very talented Wendy, John and Michael to fly - with a little help from Peter and a sprinkling of fairy dust. And an extremely lifelike full size crocodile will be pursuing Captain Hook throughout!

On from Thursday to Saturday, January 19-21, times vary. Tickets from £8.50. To book online and for full details go to www.chipperfieldtheatregroup.com.