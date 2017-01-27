LOL with comedians coming to Aylesbury

A bumper year of comedy is promised at the Limelight Theatre with appearances from Iain Stirling, Tiff Stevenson, Carl Donnelly, Katy Brand, Naz Osmanoglu, Glenn Moore and John Challis lined up.

And the season starts with two acts sure to cheer the audience on these chilly winter evenings, with a night of stand up from President Obonjo and Fred Ferenczi.

President Obonjo of Lafta Republic has been performing stand up comedy since 2010. The President is a comedy character whose set combines political and personal story lines, the impact of social media on his life and the nonsense of modern life.

He is a bit of a charmer in his Field Marshall’s uniform and is a popular act on the comedy club circuit where he is in demand as a high energy, extrovert, warm and natural act and compere.

Appearing with him at the theatre in Aylesbury from 8pm on Saturday (February 4) is Fred Ferenczi, who began gigging in the early 2010s and has logged up some 500 gigs across the country and abroad.

Ferenczi has appeared on increasingly prestigious bills and alongside the likes of Arthur Smith, The Herbert, Tony Law, Earl Okin, Dominic Holland and Mark Dolan.

He performs at numerous festivals every year including the Edinburgh Fringe, Brighton Festival, Leicester Festival and the local Tringe Comedy Festival.

The guest MC will be Joe Ross Williams.

Tickets cost £10, concessions £8 and are available to book online at www.qpc.org or call the box office on 01296 424332 or call into the theatre .

Free parking is available on site and the Limelight Bar opens one hour before show time.

Theatre doors for the show open 10 to 15 minutes before curtain up.