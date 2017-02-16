Comic Mitch Benn brings tour to Hemel

Comedian Mitch Benn’s brand new show, Don’t Fear The Reaper, takes to the road and arrives at the Old Town Hall in Hemel Hempstead at 8pm on Friday, March 10.

It’s been a morbid time for this musical satirist. He’s turned 47, his personal life is in turmoil and his childhood heroes are dropping like flies.

At times like this a man feels the Reaper creeping up on him. But is death anything to fear? And is it really the end?

Mitch confronts his - and your - mortality with hilarious and tuneful consequences. Join him! It’s time you will not get back!

Tickets cost £14, concessions £12. Book online at www.oldtownhall.co.uk or call the boxoffice on 01442 228091 or call in to the Old Town Hall on the High Street between the hours of midday and 5.30pm Monday to Friday.