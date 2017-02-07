Trio celebrate music of Brazil

Trio Brasil is the latest show from award winning Welsh pianist and composer Huw Warren.

The trio is a celebration of Huw’s lifelong love affair with the music of Brazil.

The musicians will present a re-interpretation of familiar and less familiar Brazilian classics by Hermeto Pascoal, Tom Jobin, Joyce, Egberto Gismonti, Pixinguinha and more, writes Heather Jan Brunt.

And their music will showcase the incredible diversity of Samba, Baiao, Forro, Frevo, Maracatu, Choro and lyrical song, all celebrated with an infectious groove heavy approach.

The Trio Brasil will perform at the Old Town Hall in Hemel Hempstead at 8pm on Thursday February 23.

Huw Warren achieved an international reputation for innovative and eclectic music making over a 30 year career.

Equally at home crossing the often exclusive worlds of jazz, world and contemporary music, he has a distinctive and personal voice.

His compositions move between quirky rhythmic grooves and a simple yet profound melodic beauty; but even at his most experimental his music is always fun and approachable.

A uniquely soft toned and understated approach to song accompaniment has led him to perform and record with world class singers.

Tickets for the show cost £13, concessions £11 and Dacorum Card £10.

Tickets can be booked online at www.oldtownhall.co.uk.

Alternatively, tickets can be bought by calling the box office number on 01442 228091 or calling into the Town Hall in the High Street between noon and 5.30pm Monday to Friday.