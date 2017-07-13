Musical acts in Buckingham

This year’s Buckingham Fringe starts on Saturday, July 15, and there will be plenty of music to enjoy during the week long festival.

Prosecco Notes, a flute and violin duo made up of sisters Camilla and Lucy, will perform from 1-4pm on Tuesday, July 18, at the Villiers Hotel while cream teas are served.

The following day, the ever popular Oxford Fiddle Group will perform at the Radcliffe Centre from 8pm. Tickets, £5, are on sale at the Tourist Information Centre in The Old Gaol.

And from 8.30pm on Thursday, July 20, everyone is welcome to join the Buckingham Acoustic Club in the Woolpack for some live music.

Of course there are plenty of non-music events during the week as well.

These include a Family Quiz Night in the community centre from 7pm on Saturday which will include a children’s round. Entry fee is £10 per team of six, under 12s free. Individuals can enter for £2, to be made up into a team of six on the night. There will be a platter of food per table, but entrants should take their own drinks. Tickets on sale at outlet as before.

Buckingham Town Council, in partnership with Buckingham Activities Group, is once again offering free turn up and play basketball sessions from Monday, July 17. These sessions run beyond the fringe week, right through to Monday, August 21. The hour long sessions are taught by a qualified coach and his assistant and all equipment is provided. Youngsters aged from eight to 13 can attend the sessions in Chandos Park. More information from the town council on 01280 816426.

There will be an afternoon of kite flying at the Embleton Way Scout and Community Centre from 1-4pm on Saturday, July 22, with prizes for the best home made kite.

Wayno Promotions will hold a summer barbecue at Buckingham Athletic Sports and Social Club from noon the same day.

And if you are looking for something to do on Sunday, July 23, there will be a Family Fun Day at the Lace Hill Sports and Community Centre from 1-4pm. For more information on all the events see the town council’s website at www.buckingham-tc.gov.uk

