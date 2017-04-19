Country Blues in Hemel

Musicians Veronica Sbergia and Max De Bernardi perform country blues and ragtime, hokum, jug band and rural music from the Twenties and Thirties.

Using strictly acoustic instruments such as the ukulele, washboard, kazoo, resophonic guitars and double bass, the duo like to keep the musical heritage alive by faithfully reproducing its original sound whilst playing with a modern twist.

Their passion for these musical genres is perfectly represented on their latest album, Old Stories for Modern Times.

The album is an overview of American popular music from the early years of the last century with the musicians reinterpreting great songs in their own unique style.

Veronica and Max appear at the Old Town Hall in Hemel Hempstead at 8pm on Saturday April 22. Tickets are £13. Call 01442 228091 to book.