All night celebration for reggae star’s birthday in Hemel

For the third year running Ramon Judah and Diverse Collective are holding a reggae night in memory of Bob Marley’s birthday.

This year the reggae dance will be held at the Function Rooms in Hemel Hempstead from 10pm on Saturday (February 4) through to 4am in celebration of the reggae singer’s 72nd birthday. The full night of roots rock reggae will be hosted by Ramon Judah and he will be on the mic with Ras Sherby. Judah was born into a musical family. He travelled worldwide and settled in London where he became the host and singer at the Dub Club. Sherby is a Jamaican reggae artiste who started singing in church choirs before moving to the dance halls. He moved to London where he pursued the recording of his debut album. The Diverse Collective DJs will be Charly Bendje, Jimitha, Jah Bwoy and Lion Head. Caribbean food and merchandise will be on sale throughout the night.

Entrance on the door is £5 before midnight and £8 thereafter.