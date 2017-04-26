Fortnight of fun in Tring

A fortnight of events to celebrate the arrival of spring has started in Tring.

The aim is to bring the community together and promote well being through healthy outdoor pursuits. The fortnight includes guided nature and heritage walks, a spring photographic competition and special offers at sports clubs.

Organised by Tring Together, the fortnight was launched on Saturday and will carry on through to Saturday, May 6, with many events and activities free of charge.

There’s a chance to start getting fit and having fun at the same time at 11.30am today (Wednesday) and again on Wednesday, May 3, with free Jazzercise sessions at the Nora Grace Hall in Faversham Close. To qualify for a free session take along a copy of the Tring Together Spring Fayre brochure available at shops throughout the town.

There is a free taster sessions of Ridgeway Nordic Walking starting at 10am on Friday (April 28) from the Natural History Museum of Tring. Participants must register first and complete a health form at www.ridgewaynordicwalking.co.uk

Also on Friday (April 28) is an introduction to ancient woodland flora in the Chilterns AONB led by John Morris. This will take place from 10am-4pm at Radnage village hall. The day will include a talk and a visit to Bottom Wood. Booking is essential, £30 per person, contact woodlands@chilternsaonb.org

From 9am to 12.15pm on Saturday (April 29), free seeds for planting in your own garden will be given away at Tring Farmers’ Market in Church Square.

Learn more about Tring’s past on a two hour walk around the town guided by local historian Tim Amsden from 2pm on Sunday (April 30). Starting at the Tring Local History Museum the event is free of charge but donations to the museum fund are invited. The walk is not suitable for the very young or dogs.

Aldbury May Fair takes place from noon through to 5pm on Bank Holiday Monday (May 1).

For full details of the fortnight look out for the Spring Fayre brochure or go online to www.tringtogether.org.uk