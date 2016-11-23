Art presents for Christmas

A high quality art and craft show this weekend will provide plenty of opportunity to find the perfect Christmas gifts.

Town Farm Art Show takes place at the beautiful home of a Cheddington based painter and features her local landscapes alongside the work of nine other artists and makers.

The show provides a really lovely weekend to get everyone in the mood for Christmas with festive food and drink as well as the chance to buy some special, unique and handcrafted presents and chat to the artists and crafts people who made them.

An additional draw for those who cherish their local hospice is that donations for the scrumptious home baked refreshments are in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

This is the ninth consecutive year the show has taken place in the home and garden of Christine Bass, with a joyful mixture of painting, illustration, woodcraft, woodcarving, willow weaving, quilt work and jewellery.

Gifts available to buy will include ceramic lamps, porcelain vessels and tableware, decorative willow weaving for the garden, handcrafted wooden nativity sets, animal filled arks, traditional Egyptian quilts, ceramic pumpkins and pots and silver jewellery combined with unusual materials such as lava beads.

The influence of the landscape and wildlife of Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire can be seen in the work of many of the artists.

Those taking part with Ms Bass this year are Susan Day, Hazel Godfrey, Sophie Bass, Kirsteen Holuj, Mick Randall, Tentmakers of Cairo, Kate Wilkinson, Mick Waterhouse and Laurie Keck.

The show takes place at 6 Town Farm, Cheddington from 10am-4pm each day from Friday (November 25) through to Sunday November 27.