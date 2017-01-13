A galaxy far far away in Berkhamsted

If you haven’t yet seen the new Star Wars film it is being shown at The Rex Cinema in Berkhamsted during January.

Rogue War: A Star Wars Story (12A) is set just days prior to the fledgling adventures of Luke Skywalker. Rogue One introduces Star Wars fans to Jyn Erso, a former galactic criminal who is recruited by the Rebel Alliance to steal the schematics of the Galactic Empire’s as yet untested super weapon, the Death Star.

This latest episode in the popular franchise will be at the retro cinema in the High Street at 7pm on Saturday, January 21, and at 7.30pm on Friday, January 27, and Saturday, January 28.

Next week The Innocents (15) tells the story of a convent of nuns in 1945 post war Poland. Several of the nuns are pregnant after having been raped by retreating soldiers. They seek the help of Mathilde, a young medic and atheist who is treating the last survivors of a nearby German concentration camp. The film is based on real testimony from a French Red Cross doctor. Showing at 2pm and 7.30pm on Monday, January 16.

Tomorrow (Thursday) at 7.30pm there is a chance to see I, Daniel Blake (15), but if you miss it, the Ken Loach directed film is also on at 2pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday, January 17, and at 2pm on Wednesday, January 18.

After suffering a near fatal heart attack Daniel Blake is placed on sick leave by his cardiologist. The 59-year-old carpenter is told not to work so for the first time in his life he must apply for benefit to get by. Following a distressing appointment at the Job Centre, Daniel forms a friendship with young Katie who has recently relocated 300 miles away from her family. Together they face an exhausting battle against Britain’s welfare system.

Circle seats are £9. Box office 01442 877759. See the full January programme at www.therexberkhamsted.com,