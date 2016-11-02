A night of pure satin by talented musicians

Fans of The Moody Blues are in for a treat as six experienced musicians, singers and songwriters who have performed with some of the biggest names in the business, including The Moody Blues themselves, join together to present a tribute to the band.

Songs featured in the gig at the Watford Colosseum later this month will include the lavish Nights in White Satin, number one hit Go Now and many other classic Moody Blues songs including Tuesday Afternoon and Isn’t Life Strange.

Other highlights will include a moving performance of Justin Hayward’s Forever Autumn and a rendition of Eve of the War from Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds album.

Drummer Gordy Marshall and keyboard player Paul Bliss worked with The Moody Blues for over 20 years.

They are joined on stage by Mick Wilson, who has been lead singer with 10CC since 1999; guitarist Tim Maple, who has worked with Westlife and Leona Lewis; bass player Malcolm Moore, who has worked with James Blunt and Joss Stone; and flautist, singer and saxophonist Lindsay Goodhand.

Show promotor Pete Tobit promises impeccable performances by artists possessing astounding musical pedigrees.

He said: “Gordy and Paul have performed with The Moody Blues for more than 20 years playing the world’s most prestigious venues including Wembley Arena, The O2 Arena and Royal Albert Hall.

“As well as being lead singer with 10CC, Mick’s incredible vocals have also featured with the likes of Lionel Richie, Kylie Minogue and Smokey Robinson. Tim’s credits include a long list of hit singles while Malcolm, when not recording hits with the likes of One Direction and Alison Moyet, is a mainstay of West End musicals.

“It takes incredibly talented performers to do justice to the acclaimed music of The Moody Blues.”

Legend of a Band - a tribute to The Moody Blues, is described as an intimate evening of sensational musicianship and iconic songs that define a generation.

Mr Tobit said: “It’s a perfect night out, both for Moody Blues fans and for theatre goers wanting to enjoy an evening of blissful music performed by legendary artists.”

The show comes to the Colosseum at 7.30pm on Sunday, November 27. Tickets £23.50, concessions £21.50. Box office 01923 571102.