5 things to do in Hemel Hempstead and beyond

Here are just a few of the things that will be happening in and around Hemel Hempstead this week

1 Halloween ghost walk

Murderers in our Midst, Hemel Hempstead, 7.30pm and 9.30pm Monday October 30

Get into the spooky Halloween spirit with a tour of the old town in a historical walk with performances by local actors that lasts between 75 and 90 minutes. Meet at the gates of the old town High Street by the junction at Queensway. There are two walks on the evening, the first starting at 7.30pm, the second starting at 9.30pm. Wrap up warm and wear comfortable shoes. Adults £15, under 12s £7.50, over 60s £10. Book online:

www.spiritoftheoldtown.co.uk

2 Apple Bake Off

Tring Farmers’ Market,

Church Square, 10.45am

Saturday October 28

Bake the apple-based recipe and see if you’ve got what it takes to be Tring’s Bake-Off champion. All ages are welcome to participate, with child, teen and adult categories. Judging will take place on the day by Tring foodie celebrities. Entry is free but participants need to register to receive the recipe (you can add your own twist if you wish) by emailing mail@kiwichik.co.uk There are fabulous prizes to be won, donated by Tring retailers and restaurants.

www.tringtogether.org.uk

3 Half term Halloween treat

Boo at the Zoo week, Whipsnade Zoo, 11am - 3.30pm now through to Tuesday

October 31

For hairy scary Halloween fun, families can trick or treat themselves with a magical treat at Whipsnade Zoo, where the animals and people will be celebrating all things spooky. Activities include a monstrously fun nine-hole ghastly golf course where visitors can putt like a peacock or chip like a chimp; there’s also creepy crafts with a chance to make a menacing mask or carve a petrifying pumpkin; and the eerie express steam train where intrepid explorers can climb aboard and join the hunt for six endangered species, including the Philippine eagle, the Asiatic lion and the pangolin. Normal online admission charges are £22.90 adults, £16.60 children, £20.65 concessions, under threes go free. There are extra charges for some activities. Book online:

www.zsl.org/zsl-whipsnade-zoo

4 Halloween

Haunted Halloween, Riverside Shopping Centre, Hemel Hempstead, 11am - 4pm Saturday October 28

Fang-tastic fun is arriving in the town centre with a host of free Halloween activities. Young shoppers are invited to attend in their scariest fancy dress and there will be a chance to meet spooky animals and creepy crawlies, take part in arts and witchcraft workshops, meet some haunted characters and enjoy free face painting. Families can also follow a Trick or Treat treasure hunt around the centre to find the clues, before returning for a sweet treat, and to be entered into a prize draw.

www.riversidehemel.com

5 Music

Elkie Brooks, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, 7.30pm Saturday October 28

Quite simply one of the most successful and popular singers the UK has ever produced. Now in the fifth decade of her career, Elkie is still proving to be one of the most powerful and versatile vocal talents of our generation. Performing her classic hits and more, Elkie is a stunning performer and whatever she does, she does it best live. Tickets from £25. Box office 0844 871 7607 or book online:

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

