5 things to do in Buckinghamshire and beyond

Here is our guide to a few of the events taking place in the local area.

1 MUSIC

Margaret Marshall, Julie Graham and Helene Mortimer from Winslow Players

Music at Lunchtime, St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury, Thursday, May 4

Eloisa-Fleur Thom on viola, Elitsa Bogdanova on viola and Max Ruisi on cello will perform in the parish church from 12.45pm. This is the first of two collaborations with members of 12 Ensemble, London’s conductorless string orchestra, consisting of some of the very finest younger musicians working in the capital. The concert will open with a Fantasia by Purcell and will include Ravel’s masterly Sonata for Violin and Cello and Dobrinka Tabakova’s imposing Insight, in which the three isntruments often join to imitate the “breathing” of an accordion. Admission £4 and free for under 18s.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

2 THEATRE

The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society Murder Mystery, Winslow Players, Winslow Public Hall, Wednesday, May 3; Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6

The ladies of the Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild return in a griping murder mystery. But as with every FAHETG production, things don’t go quite according to plan. And just in case the audience should get bored, there’s a film, a fashion show and a murder mystery quiz complete with prize. Tickets are available from Divine Diva, High Street, Winslow, or on 01296 712728.

Email tickets@winslowplayers.co.uk

3 COMEDY

Comedy Spectacular, Towcestrians Sports Club, Greens Norton Road, Towcester, Friday’ May 5

The Rotary E-Club 1070 is presenting a comedy night to be hosted by Ryan Gough and featuring Archie Kelly, Pete Teckman and Nipper Thomas. The event is being held to raise funds for the purchase of a shower trolley for the Rainbows children and young people’s hospice. Doors to the show open at 8pm. Tickets £18.50 from the website.

www.1070laughs.co.uk

4 THEATRE

Aspects of Love at The Court Theatre, Tring, now through to Saturday, May 6

Vale Musical Society present Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical of passion, love, life and loss across three generations of a family and their artistic companions, against a backdrop of 1940s France and Italy. The show focuses on the romantic entanglements of actress Rose, her admiring fan Alex, his young cousin Jenny, his uncle George and George’s mistress, sculptor Giulietta, over a period of 17 years. The “Aspects” of the title refers to the many forms that love takes in the show and, indeed, life. The show features the hit song Love Changes Everything and many more melodies. From 8pm each evening. Tickets cost from £10 to £15 from Beechwood Fine Foods, Frogmore Street, Tring, the box office on 07543 560478 or online.

www.courttheatre.co.uk

5 ART & CRAFT

Spring Journal workshop with Heather Hunter at Turn End, Townside, Haddenham, Saturday, May 6

Turn End’s garden is the inspiration for a workshop taking place in the Methodist Hall from 10am to 4pm. Participants will move between the venues. Heather will demonstrate how to prepare a journal made from an old book using materials gathered. Cost is £45 and people should book online.

www.turnendtrust.eventbrite.co.uk

