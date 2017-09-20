5 things to do in and around Hemel Hempstead

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to Hemel Hempstead

1 Music

Chroma Chamber Ensemble presents From The Heart, The Greene Room, Kings Arms, Berkhamsted, 7pm Sunday September 24

A concert celebrating the string quartets of two composers in their final years: Smetana’s semi-biographical romantic String Quartet no 1 From My Life; and Beethoven’s magnificent Quartet in A minor Op 132. Chroma musicians David Le Page and Clare O’Connell, joined by Cathy Leech and Vanessa McNaught, will present an evening of sublime music to stir the soul. Tickets £16, discounts available, from Luminous and Vogue, 24 Lower Kinds Road (cash or cheques only) or call 07958 973491 or email chroma.concerts@me.com

www.chromaensemble.co.uk

2 Biographical theatre

Perfectly Imperfect Women, The Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 7.30pm tonight (Wednesday)

This one woman play explores what drives some females to want to live perfect lives as mothers, daughters, wives, sisters and bread-winners. Looking at five generations of her own family, Danyah Miller examines the often complex relationship between mothers and daughters and the discovery that some women may have more in common with female bloodline than they care to admit. Tickets £9, discounts available. Box office 01442 228091.

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

3 Festival

Graham Greene International Festival, various locations within Berkhamsted, from tomorrow (Thursday)through to Sunday September 24

Spy novelist, crime writer, political analyst, screenwriter, playwright, travel author, journalist, essayist, biographer ... there were many facets to Graham Greene. He was born in Berkhamsted and attended the school, where his father was a housemaster and subsequent headmaster. The festival will commence with a tour of the common and will conclude with lunch in the Great Hall of the school. Distinguished speakers from a wide range of disciplines indicative of the breadth of Greene’s own activities, will take part in the festival. They include best selling novelists Louise Doughty and Peter James, while Tim Hetherington will reflect on his work designing front covers for paperback editions of Greene’s work. Greene’s work in cinema is a standard feature of every festival, this year’s movies are Confidential Agent (1945) and The Fugitive (1947). Full details can be found online where visitors can also book for the entire festival or for individual programme items.

www.grahamgreenebt.org

4 Music

Tom Millar Quartet, Herts Jazz Club, Screen 2, Hawthorn Theatre, Welwyn Garden City, 7.30 - 10pm Sunday September 24

Pianist Miller was born in Australia but grew up in London and read Music at King’s College, Cambridge. Tickets in advance £12, walk ups £14, discounts available. 0300 3039 620

www.hertsjazz.co.uk

5 Music

Sunday concert, the Church of St Mary the Virgin, Aylesbury, 2.30 - 4.45pm Sunday September 24

Russian born pianist Maria Razumovskaya’s programme includes Beethoven. Admission £10, Friends of St Mary’s £8.50, 18 and under free. Includes light refreshments. No tickets, pay at the door, desk open from 2.30pm.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

