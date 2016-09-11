Revealed: Top 50 worst albums EVER

Mr Blobby has beaten Justin Bieber to the unwanted title of ‘worst album of all time’.

Noel Edmonds’ weird sidekick from his 90s TV show Noel’s House Party topped the tuneless Top 50 chart with his 1994 self-titled album.

The Cheeky Girls’ ‘Party Time’ was runner-up, followed by another celebratory effort which fell flat, the Vengaboys’ ‘The Party Album’.

Justin Bieber had the dubious distinction of being the only artist to feature twice in the top 10 - with ‘Believe’ and ‘Purpose’.

Paul Treanor, eCommerce director for online trade-in site Ziffit.com, which commissioned the survey of 2,000 UK adults, said: “Everyone has their own taste in music.

“What one person thinks is the best album ever, will be something another believes to be the worst, so it’s interesting to see what the general opinion of the nation is.

“Mr Blobby will have been a popular character in the 90s, which is why he landed number one when his single was released.

“However, tastes can change which is reflected by him now having the worst album ever written according to the 2,000 who answered the survey.

“As for Justin Bieber, it would be interesting to know if his recent poor behaviour has led to respondents thinking his albums aren’t any good.”

The top 10 was rounded out with ‘Aquarium’ by cartoon pop group Aqua, Bruce Willis’s vanity project ‘The Return of Bruno’, One Direction’s ‘Take Me Home’, ‘JLS’ by JLS and ‘Mmmbop: The Collection’ by Hanson.

Other albums which featured included ‘Back to Bedlam’ by James Blunt (19), Lou Reed’s “unlistenable” ‘Metal Machine Music’ (20), Robbie Williams’ ‘Swing When You’re Winning’ (23),

‘Standing On The Shoulder of Giants’ by Oasis (38) and the “talking only” album ‘Having Fun With Elvis On Stage’ by Elvis Presley (44) all also appeared.

One in eight people who took part in the survey admitted they had owned a copy of an album they voted the worst of all time.

Paul added: “At Ziffit our service helps us stay on top of changing consumer trends in music.

“However, I was still intrigued to see despite Justin Bieber’s apparent growing popularity he features twice in the worst album list”

“There could potentially be a lot of controversy in this list, especially when the likes of One Direction and Justin Bieber have polled so highly.

TOP 50 WORST ALBUMS EVER

1. Mr Blobby - Mr Blobby the Album (1994)

2. Cheeky Girls - Party Time (2004)

3. Vengaboys - The Party Album (1999)

4. Justin Bieber - Believe (2012)

5. Justin Bieber - Purpose (2015)

6. Aqua - Aquarium (1997)

7. Bruce Willis - The Return of Bruno (1987)

8. One Direction - Take Me Home (2012)

9. JLS - JLS (2009)

10. Hanson - MMMBop: The Collection (2005)

11. One Direction - Made in the A.M. (2015)

12. Ozzy Osbourne - Under Cover (2005)

13. Eminem - Recovery (2010)

14. Rick Astley - The Best Of (2014)

15. Britney Spears - Oops!... I did it Again (2000)

16. Limp Bizkit - Chocolate Starfish and the Hotdog Flavoured Water (2009)

17. Puff Daddy - Forever (2005)

18. Billy Ray Cyrus - Some Gave All (1992)

19. James Blunt - Back to Bedlam (2004)

20. Lou Reed - Metal Machine Music (1975)

21. Madonna - MDNA (2015)

22. Meghan Trainor - Title (2015)

23. Robbie Williams - Swing When You’re Winning (2001)

24. Limp Bizkit - Results May Vary (2008)

25. Nickelback - Dark Horse (2008)

26. U2 - How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb (2004)

27. Britney Spears - Greatest Hits: My Prerogative (2004)

28. Michael Buble - Crazy Love (2009)

29. Mika - Life in Cartoon Motion (2007)

30. U2 - All That You Can’t Leave Behind (2000)

31. Babylon Zoo - Boy with the X-Ray Eyes (1996)

32. Prince - Come (1994)

33. Rod Stewart - Body Wishes (1983)

34. Shania Twain - Come On Over (1997)

35. Billy Idol - Cyberpunk (1993)

36. Busted - Busted (2002)

37. Green Day - American Idiot (2004)

38. Oasis - Standing on the Shoulder of Giants (2000)

39. Duran Duran - Thank You (1995)

40. Michael Bolton - Time, Love and Tenderness (1991)

41. Nickelback - Silver Side Up (2001)

42. Bob Dylan - Saved (1980)

43. Bon Jovi - What About Now (2013)

44. Elvis Presley - Having Fun with Elvis on Stage (1974)

45. Happy Mondays - Uncle Dysfunktional (2007)

46. Justin Timberlake - Justified (2002)

47. Lou Reed & Metallica - Lulu (2011)

48. Aerosmith - Pump (1989)

49. Avril Lavigne - Under My Skin (2004)

50. Elton John - Victim of Love (1979)