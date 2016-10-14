Frightening times at zoo for half term week

Half term starts at the end of the week and with Halloween not far away, many of the activities for school children on holiday have spooky themes.

A wickedly entertaining week of frightful fun is planned at Whipsnade Zoo with Boo at the Zoo.

From 11am - 3.30pm Saturday (October 22) through to Monday 31, zoo visitors can get creative by heading to The Bat Cave to make menacing masks or to carve a Petrifying Pumpkin - and as a special treat, visitors who book a child ticket online will receive a pumpkin for free.

The whole family can jump aboard Whipsnade Zoo’s steam train for the Jumbo Express Ghost Hunt, where courageous kids will be invited to find the ghosts of six extinct species including the dodo, quagga and woolly mammoth.

The ghosts will be lurking near the tombstones of the long lost animals as part of an exciting new discovery trail around the zoo.

Fairy tale fanatics are in for a treat too, as there will be enchanting Spooky Stories as well as a whole host of Terrifying Talks about the zoo’s most fascinating animals.

Those who really want to get into the Halloween spirit will be able to sign up for Ghoul School, where pupils will be able to transform themselves into a favourite creepy character, learn how to concoct spooky spells and compete to wrap the best mummy.

Hair raising costumes are encouraged for the Pumpkin Party, a devilish disco perfect for the little monsters.

Boo at the Zoo is dead set to be an eerily entertaining day out and tickets can be booked online at www.zsl.org/zsl-whipsnade-zoo

Normal entry charges to Whipsnade apply, £25.15 for adults, £18.20 for children, under threes go free.

Online family offers are available. Extra charges may apply for some activities. Every child ticket booked online will receive a voucher for a free pumpkin to carve when they arrive at the zoo.

There is free car parking immediately outside the entrance gates.