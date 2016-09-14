Celebration of glorious food in Hertfordshire

A launch party in historic Verulamium Park open to all will kick off this year’s St Albans and Harpenden Food and Drink Festival.

The event from 4pm on Sunday (September 25) at Britain’s oldest pub, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, will include a garden barbecue and stone-fired pizza.

There will be live music from top local performers as well as a selection of the area’s best craft beers. Hampers can be pre-ordered for those who want to wander into the park for a picnic.

The party will signal the start of an action packed week of almost 40 festival events to showcase the district’s thriving food and drink industry.

Many of the events are free, with something for all ages, but some do require tickets and pre-booking.

Among the highlights is An Evening with William Sitwell , the food writer whose latest book is Eggs or Anarchy about how the nation was fed during World War II. The evening from 7pm on Thursday September 29 will be held at St Michael’s Manor Hotel in Fishpool Street and includes a four course dinner. Tickets £49.50.

A Street Finale will be held in St Peter’s Street from noon-6pm on Sunday October 2 with more than 100 stalls and a range of activities. Events will include a pop-up village green showcasing pub culture, cooking demonstrations and children’s workshops.

Other events include a volunteer day at Hammonds End Farm in Harpenden where crops will be sowed and planted for the winter.

Wheels on Debussy is a classical concert performed at St Peter’s Church by professional musicians with a surprise food twist for babies, toddlers and their carers.

A Turkish-Polish Sharing Supper will take place at Tabure, Spencer Street.

Full details of all events at www.enjoystalbans.com