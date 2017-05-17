Top of the league for 1st XI in the season’s early going

It was a tough Saturday’s cricket for Hemel Hempstead Town CC but the 1st team did keep the club’s head held high.

The second game of the league season saw the side travel to The Common to face Harpenden II.

Batting first in this Saracens Herts Cricket League Division 1, Hemel made it to 100 after 21 overs for only the early loss of Tom Elborn (17).

Lewis Hodgins (48) and Brett Penny (35) ensured the score ticked along but, like last week, it was the batting of Jack Doodson (33) and Matt Dale (78 not out) that saw Hemel accelerate to their final score of 259-6 from their 50 overs.

Harpo began their chase and reached 100 off their first 20 overs, for two wickets.

Lewis Hodgins (4-42) then removed three batsmen and his dad Nick Hodgins (3-44) was able to clear out another three to destroy Harpo’s chances. Hemel won by 32 runs and after two games are top of the league.

This Saturday they host Old Owens (1pm).

Having scored 302-7 last week, St Albans West Indian didn’t quite manage that this week against Hemel II but were still able to record 290-3 and a significant 190-run victory.

Chasing an epic total Hemel II were never really in it and found themselves on 34-3 after 11 overs. Half the side were out for 73 runs inside the first 20 overs. Anjam Khan top scored with 23 while Tom Waterton and Liam Jahn hit 19 each. Hemel II were all out for 100 in the 29th over.

Hemel III’s opponents, Mill Hill Village, posted another mammoth score when batting first on the Heath Park nursery ground, notching 369-9, following their opponents’ 281 the previous week.

All the Hemel bowlers went for about five runs an over, sometimes more, with Will Hodgins returning the best figures of 2-48 from his 10 overs. Aaron Wilson returned 3-51 but from only five overs.

Chasing was always going to be difficult, more so when they were five wickets down for 100 runs after 15 overs.

Andy Turbutt was the standout batsman (88). Ryan Wilson, opening, was next best (28).

At least Hemel III made it past halfway, losing by 174 runs. This Saturday, they travel to Hitchin II.

Hemel IV faced another big chase which they failed to master at Mill Hill II. The hosts rattled along at six runs an over to amass 302-7. Dan Turbutt was the pick of Hemel’s bowlers (3-27).

Lee Crocker was the star for Mill Hill with 103.

Chasing again, Hemel IV were 49-4 after 15 overs.

To the rescue came Dan Turbutt (69) and Nic Benson (62) with a partnership of 113 for the fifth wicket.

Unfortunately, when it was broken only 10 overs remained to get 141 runs which proved too much for Hemel IV’s batters as they were all out for 219 to lose by 83 runs.

Sunday’s game against Outlaws was cancelled. This Sunday, the team travels to North London (1pm).