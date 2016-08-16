Stags thrashed in Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire racked up a club-record score in thrashing Hemel Stags 74-18 in the Kingstone Press League 1 Shield on Sunday.

Brendon Newton scored four times for the Gloucestershire All Golds at the Prince of Wales Stadium.

James Rowland and Phil Cowburn both touched down twice, while there were further tries from Jack Uren, Joe McClean, Kadeem Williams, Josh Allison and Emmerson Whittel, in addition to 22 points from the boot of Kieran Hyde.

Ben Stead converted his own try to put Hemel on the scoresheet before adding a further four points following scores from Reece Williams and Mitch Vincent.

Hemel host Newcastle on Sunday, kick off 2.30pm.