Tring romp to a 90 point win and stay top of table

Tring remain victorious at the top of the London One North table after a crushing 90-0 victory on Saturday.

They made changes from the side that beat North Walsham ahead of welcoming Sudbury to Fortress Cow Lane .

It was a top versus bottom clash with Tring handing first team debuts to Elliot Gould and Tom Barnes. And the home side inflicted Sudbury’s biggest defeat in years .

Tries came at regular intervals throughout and Tring showed that they are a well drilled, talented side worthy of promotion.

However, credit to Sudbury for never giving up and playing until the final whistle.

Tries were scored by Matt King, Tom Mowbray, Elliot Byfield, Nick Radley, Theo Gayton (2), Jack Flanagan, Liam Chennells, Tom Barnes, Tom Newton, Sam Barnes (2) and Michael Richardson. Newton added ten kicks.

Tring visit Chelmsford in the league on Saturday.

The Colts also welcomed a Suffolk side on Sunday with Hadleigh visiting in the National Colts Cup.

Tring once again triumphed and glided through to the second round with a 39-17 victory, with tries from Toby O’Gorman, Tom Rogers, Tom Waterhouse, Eddie Harrison and George Groves.

