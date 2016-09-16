Cara’s regional team wins rugby Sevens gold at School Games

Cara Wardle from Berkhamsted was part of the England South East rugby team that won gold at the National School Games.

The side played a series of Rugby Sevens matches at Loughborough University, beating teams from Scotland, Wales, Ireland and other England regions.

The final was a very close and tense match against England North with England South East eventually winning 22–10.

Cara Wardle started playing rugby at Tring RUFC and now plays for Welwyn RUFC U18 girls,

The School Games is a four day multi-sport event for the UK’s elite young athletes of school age.