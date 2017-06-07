Regulars set to return as The Moor face a run of local rivalry games

Despite limited availability at the weekend, felt throughout the club, Boxmoor I gave a good account of themselves against an Eversholt side scoring runs for fun so far this season.

On a beautiful day, Eversholt won the toss and elected to bat. Their openers put on 109 before 15-year-old debutant Lloyd Larkins took the first wicket.

Steady Boxmoor bowling kept the score down on a good batting wicket, with Stan Williamson (3-36) and Amit Hamajan (one wicket) standing out. A late rally saw Eversholt reach 251-6.

Boxmoor started the chase steadily with Aidan Pimm (47) and Dan Hobbs putting on 39 for the first wicket.

When Hobbs was out, Brook Townsend (42) came out with aggressive intent and formed a positive second-wicket partnership with Pimm, keeping up with the required rate to take the score to 114. However, they both fell in quick succession which resulted in a steady procession of wickets before a last stand partnership between Stan Harper and Larkins pushed the score to a respectable 182 all out to lose by 69 runs. It netted a few extra valuable bonus points. Despite the loss, Boxmoor rose off the bottom of the table for the first time this term and now face their nearest rivals over the next four weeks. Several regulars are due to return this Saturday when they host local rivals Abbots Langley II.

Boxmoor II travelled to Aldenham I looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat. After losing the toss, they were put in the field. The opening duo of Jay Goodwin (2-33) and evergreen John Scott (3-37) restricted Aldenham to start with. But runs started to flow on a quick outfield, although wickets were still falling regularly, where Boxmoor showed some smart fielding, especially a one-handed wonder catch off his own bowling from captain Jay Goodwin. Fifteen-year-old debutant Saair Hamdani (4-48), particularly impressed. Despite the tail wagging, they were eventually dismissed for 213 – a good effort in the field by the Moor. However, the reply never got going, as a combination of bad shots and tight bowling saw them dismissed for 122, with only Cameron Brooks (32) and Nick Cottrell (17) showing any resistance. The 91-run loss was a disappointment in a game that was there for the taking.

It saw them drop to third, overtaken by their opponents this Saturday, Holtwhites Trinibis III.

Boxmoor III’s unbeaten start to the season came to a juddering halt with a crushing 99-run defeat against Redbourn IV.

Losing the toss and being asked to bowl, Boxmoor made a good start by removing the openers quickly via debutant Gorny James and skipper Dan Webb.

However, Redbourn fought back with a partnership of more than 100, before Matt Larkins made the breakthrough and wickets then fell quickly.

Redbourn were all out for 190 in the 40th over.

Boxmoor’s reply could not have got much worse, being 12-3 after 6 overs.

Webb provided some resistance with 49, but only Paul Warner with 19 not out was able to hang around with him, as Boxmoor finished on 91 all out.

However, it was another game played in a good spirit with juniors in both sides, including the first woman ever to play adult league cricket for Boxmoor, in U13s county player, Tilly Larkins.

Boxmoor’s Sunday I and the development side, Boxmoor Blackbirds, did not have games at the weekend.