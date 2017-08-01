Rain disrupts the weekend but some matches survived

It was another rain-affected weekend of cricket with Hemel’s 1st XI match on Saturday rained-off but the 2nd XI made it through with a win and the 3rd XI secured a good draw.

The forecasted rain for Saturday came on cue at just after 5pm, meaning Hemel I’s game with Broxbourne at Heath Park was called off.

Hemel put Broxbourne in and bowled them out in 51 overs. The opening attack of Duncan Howard (2-31) and Shidhu Kanade (1-23) took out the visitors’ top order to reduce them to just 11-3 after four overs. Chris Sargent (48) and Jaco Van Rensberg (55) rebuilt and put on 88 for the fourth wicket to haul them back before Parth Mehta (4-47) got both out to put Hemel on a roll again. A 45 from Liam Robinson saw Broxbourne over the 200-mark but Hemel saw them all out for 209.

Quick blasts from Lewis Hodgins (nine not out) and Tom Elborn (21 not out) came in the seven overs available until the rain arrived.

Hemel II managed to get in a result and secured a much-needed victory against Wheathampstead at Nomansland Common. Putting the hosts in, Hemel were much in credit to Charlie Hoskins who rattled through his 14 overs of fast-medium to take an impressive 6-14 and blow Wheathamstead away. Fellow seamer Adam Moulster picked up 3-26 as the Wheats were despatched for just 103.

There has been a bit of stability with Hemel II’s batting late in the season, and Ryan Bell responded with 34 here. Anjam Khan, back opening, added 27 and Tom Waterton chipped in with an unbeaten 25 as Hemel saw the runs off by 4.41pm before the rain.

Flamstead, at the top of Division 5B, were looking for a quick home win against Hemel III before rain closed in.

They did not account for the resilience of Hemel’s skipper-for- the-day Graham Clark. Winning the toss and batting first, Hemel made 194 all out from 50 overs. Scott Radcliffe led the way with 69, Clark made 34 and young Ed Grayson added 24. In reply, Martin Botha removed a couple of wickets in his first three overs as Flamstead made 80-2 before the rain came.

The Hemel 1st XI Sunday side gained a walkover win in the Lords Chess Valley League against Bessborough after their opponents conceded, meaning Hemel are now top of Division 4 on run-rate.

With a spare Sunday freed up, Hemel arranged a 40-over friendly against touring side Saracens. Hemel batted first and reached 239-7 with Aaron Wilson (75), Darryl Barnett (30 not out) and Ed Langley (30) the highest scorers.

They bowled Saracens out for 157 with two wickets each for Lewis Hodgins, Matt Scears, Darryl Barnett and Nic Benson.