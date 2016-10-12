Thirteen proves lucky for Rush

Thirteen of Rush Judo’s judoka went to High Wycombe at the weekend for a ‘Green belt and under competition’.

There was gold for Alex Jenkins, Paddy Lish, Lewis Fryer, Pennie Rumsby-Ferris and Jemima Cadge.

Rush Judo.

Silvers went to Hannah Niven, Gergo Berendi and Keiran Doherty and bronze to Haydn Williams, Tom Brent, Ollie Cadge and Travis Hayes.

Coaches Jo Rush and Sharon Rush said: “Well done everyone! Great effort from Alec who just missed out on medals.”