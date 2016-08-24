Rush Judo end competition season on a high

Rush Judo competition squad were back in action in Thetford at the weekend at the BJA Judo East England ranking event.

It was a long but rewarding day with some very tough categories particularly so as this was the last chance for judoka to get ranking points of the season.

The calendar ended with all of the competition pre cadets / cadets ranked in the top 10 of the country.

Gold went to Jessica Rush and Emily Niven with bronze for Haydn Williams, Hannah Niven, Charlie Bennett and Lewis Fryer.

Coaches Laurie Rush and Pete Brent were pleased with the continued great results from the squad members, saying: “The whole squad medalled with lots of big ippons on show. Keep up the hard work and effort going and the rewards will follow!”

Rush Judo is an inclusive club which caters for beginners though to competition players and specialise in teaching people with learning disabilities in partnership with Dacorum Mencap. Contact Laurie Rush on 07949 609569 for more information or visit www.rushjudo.co.uk.