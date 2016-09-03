Lightning Luke crowned karting champion

Luke Richardson is celebrating after being crowned midlands champion.

‘Lightning Luke’, of Tring School, drives with professional karting team Protrain and has been crowned the JAG Rotax Minimax Midland champion for 2016 after his final race in the series at the Shenington Circuit in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

Lightning Luke.

The Championship consisted of four races held at Shenington, Rissington (Gloucestershire), Kimbolton (Cambridgeshire) and Whilton Mill (Northamptonshire), with each circuit providing its own challenges.

Luke adapted to the situation better than rivals gaining a first place at Rissington and being placed second in all the others.

No driver can succeed without a successful backup team and his kart on occasions has been looked after by Michael Schumacher’s ex-head mechanic, who believes Richardson has ‘great potential for the future’.

This championship victory builds upon his earlier success in the year were he won the Shenington Minimax Winter Series Trophy, and is also leading their Club Championship. He also came 4th in the English Open 2016.

Furthermore, his success has also been recognised by him gaining a ‘highly commended’ in the Rising Star category at the Dacorum Sports Awards.

Luke’s performances so far have attracted support from ‘Train with Brett’ of Aylesbury, Steve White of Harrison White FS of Wigginton & Adriano Visconti of A V Accounts Solutions.

Luke is always looking for people to ​ help him in his quest to advance further in motorsport if you would like to help please contact Paul Richardson 07786 071 874 / pauldaryl@hotmail.com