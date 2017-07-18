Nightmare run continues for Abbots as they lose to previously winless Radlett

Abbots Langley had a rain-delayed start at the weekend against Radlett, a side who had yet to win a game so far this season.

Having won the toss and deciding to field, Abbots struggled as Radlett’s openers Noah Lipshitz and captain Tej Malde put on 91 for the first and second wickets before Nick Gurney had Malde stumped by Jack Read on 41 and Anish Khiroya trapped Lipshitz leg-before for 47.

With the 16-year-old Louis Prideaux then snagged leg-before on 43 and Martin Jones dismissed for 67, Radlett reached 274 for four. Abbots’ recent nightmare form continued with captain Barry Warner caught leg-before for naught with the score on 10 and big hitter Read then caught by Colin Warne off the bowling of Michael Lee for just 13.

Radlett then took easy wickets with Dylan Gunasekera recording three for 18 off just 6.1 overs. With another three for Martin Jones and two each for Ross Carpenter and Michael Lee, Abbots were bowled out for 117. Tiaan Joubert top scored (39).

Meanwhile, Abbots were in the quarter-finals of the Reader Cup against Knebworth on Sunday

Knebworth won the toss and elected to bat. A rocky start saw opener Hayden Bartlett-Tasker (10) falling to the first of three wickets for Matthew Parkins. Top scorer was Jarrod Turner (69) while Rana Arslan and Matt Hutchinson both fell one shy of their 50s. Joubert (3-33) and Anish Khiroya (2-53) helped reduce Knebworth to 257 all out.

Abbots’ batting, despite an early wicket, was just as explosive with Nick Gurney and Jack Read scoring 57 and 51 respectively, both caught in the outfield off the bowling of Jack Orchard (6-33). Despite a Matt Longworth 50, Abbots were out for 198.