Zoe scoops silverware and a relay gold at World Masters

Hemel runner Zoe Doyle has been competing in South Korea at the World Masters where she came away with medals in all her events.

The Belgrave Harriers runners, who has previously represented Hertfordshire, was based in Seoul before competed in Daegu last Thursday and on Saturday at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Daegu.

A delighted Zoe told the Gazette: “I’m very happy to report back that I medalled in all my events!

“I always hope to be in medal contention and I know I can perform well on an international level but at the first two championships I have come a disappointing fourth.

“I ran controlled races in both events [800m and 1500m] as I did not want to risk not achieving my goal of a medal.

“I had a fantastic experience and I have come away feeling positive and confident, knowing I am capable of more if I carry on working really hard.”

Jetlag was affecting all the athletes and it was hard to know whether they would be able to perform as well as they hoped for.

But Zoe was able to put in solid performances to come away with silverware.

She was up against an ex-Polish international 800m runner and a 1500m paralympian Tunisian in her races.

An extra bonus for Zoe was winning a gold medal as part of the British team in the W35 200m relay.

“It is a great feeling being one of the world champion team members,” Zoe added.

She thanked her coach Matt Whiting, Berkhamsted Swim Club and Sportspace for their sponsorship as well as her friends and family for all their support.

Next up for Zoe is the European Masters championships in Aarhus, Denmark, this summer.