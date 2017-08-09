Zoe runs the ‘perfect race’ to become Euro champion

Have your say

Berkhamsted runner Zoe Doyle has just arrived back home with a gold medal from the European Masters Athletics Championships in Aarhus, Denmark.

Zoe took the crown in the W35 1500 metres.

She told the Gazette: “I am very happy to have run the perfect race to win the W35 1500m and become European champion.

“The race was slow, it was very windy in the stadium and the race was tactical and physical.

“I knew I should be able to out-sprint the other girls if I was patient and waited for the right time.

“I went [to sprint] with around 250 metres to go.

“The Spanish girl came with me but I kicked again after the bend of the home straight.

“I am very happy to have achieved my first international win and the gold medal.”