Zoe is a national champion after her Masters efforts in 800m

Hemel runner Zoe Doyle has claimed a national 800m title in the W35 age category.

Her season opener was at the South of England championships where she ran well but just missed out on reaching the final.

Her aim was to run 2:15 so she could get the qualifying time for the BMC Grand Prix at Watford.

“I ran well but it was windy and I ran it in 2:16,” Zoe said.

The following Wednesday she ran a 2:14:48 at the Watford Open meeting.

Zoe said: “The BMC was a special race to be part of. Lynsey Sharp ran under two minutes with the men.

“The next day I won the National W35 800m championship in Birmingham.

“There was no-one with me at the break, at 100m, so I ran a comfortable race from the front.

“The consecutive race days are good preparation for my next big event in Aarhus, Denmark, at the end of July – the European Masters.

“I will have tough competition and I am now 39 so this is my last year in this age category.

“I am running well, still achieving PBs and I am going to go do my best and enjoy the championship.”