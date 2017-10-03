Young Rush Judo squad win national medal haul

Berkhamsted-based Rush Judo took a squad of eight orange belts to Sport Wales National Centre in Cardiff over the weekend to compete in the prestigious British Minors Championships.

The strongly-attended competition features the top 10 and 11-year-old judoka in the country.

Rush Judos medallists Nicole Wood, Ben Hasler and Keiran Docherty.

The Rush squad returned home to their permanent dojo at Ashlyns School, Berkhamsted, with two silver medals and a bronze.

The silver medals were won by Nicole Wood and Ben Hasler, who both had close fights in the final.

Kieran Docherty fought in the largest category of the day and was ecstatic to win his final fight to take the bronze.

It was a brilliant, yet long day for the youngsters who cheered each other on throughout.

Also fighting were Jim Collins, Travis Hayes, Ollie O’Connell, Jess Rush and Jemima Cadge, who were very close to reaching the semi-finals and should all be proud of their performances.

All the judoka were able to gain some important experience at this high level.

Coach Laurie Rush said he was pleased with the results and added: “We took our largest squad yet and the team fought with pride.

“There were some brilliant results – well done.”