Young judoka strike gold in a hurry as Rush excel again

The medals keep coming for young Rush Judo’s judoka.

Over the weekend Rush Judo took some of the younger crew back on the competition mat for the Orange and Under Championships held at Samurai Judo Club in Kidderminster.

It was a fantastic opportunity for the warriors to get more competition experience and this time against judoka further afield.

Despite it being the hottest day of the year, the squad certainly did themselves proud and returned home to Berkhamsted with 11 medals, including four golds.

Coach Laurie Rush said he was pleased with the results and added: “It was a long day but a very good one, well done team.”

Results:

Gold medal winners: Kodi Oconnall, Kieran Docherty, Darcy Oconnall and Jessica Rush.

Silver: Ollie Cadge and Nicole Wood.

Bronze: Travis Hayes, Jemima Cadge, Ollie Oconnall, Maggie Rumsby-Ferris and James Wynn Joyce.

Rush Judo have a permanent dojo at Ashlyns in Berkhamsted and there are run classes for all abilities and ages.

For more details, phone Laurie on 07949 609 569 or visit the club’s website at www.rushjudo.co.uk.