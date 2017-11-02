Under-13s girls take top spot in another strong D & T showing

Dacorum & Tring AC’s middle distance squad laced up for the second race in the North West London Young Athletes cross-country league at Kingsbury at the weekend, and came away with some stellar results.

The youngsters notched a team win in the under-13s girls’ race and three podium positions in the individual standings.

The U13s girls put in their strongest performance of the season so far, finishing first overall out of 16 clubs in the team standings, with all five girls crossing the line in the top half of the field.

Olivia Edwards and Stella Whitlam had superb races, finishing second and third respectively out of 45 competitors.

Olivia was only six seconds off first place while Stella was just two seconds further back.

The two experienced racers were ably backed-up by Amy Lane in 14th, Summa Jo Bradley in 15th and Charlotte Hilton in 20th.

In the U15s girls’ race, Amy Cassidy ran strongly to finish fifth overall, followed by a fast-improving Lily Boden in 12th, Izzy Painter in 15th and Jess Benveniste in 21st.

Together, the four girls combined to place fourth in the team standings out of ten teams.

In the U11s girls age group, Evie Light and Milla Walsh had impressive cross-country debuts for the club, with Evie crossing the line in 11th and Mille in 13th out of 43 competitors, good enough to finish eighth in the team standings out of 16 teams despite only fielding a team of two.

On the boys’ side, Oliver Painter ran well to finish 21st in the U13s boys’ race, a strong performance for him in his first year in the two-year age group.

Michael Armstrong led the U15s boys home in third place, just 18 seconds off top spot.

Thomas Durrant did well to finish ninth, but would have been even further up the standings if he hadn’t taken a wrong turn out on the course.

Jack Raine and Ethan Brimmer were 15th and 16th respectively, while Tom O’Reilly was close behind in 21st. Together the boys finished second overall in the team standings.

Next up for the squad is the second leg of the demanding Chiltern League series this weekend at Milton Keynes’ Teardrop Lake park.

