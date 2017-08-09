Tring tackle the Bearbrook 10K and clock some season-best and personal-best performances

Have your say

Twenty-one members from Tring Running Club (TRC)were out at the Bearbrook 10K on Sunday.

This local event is run by Bearbrook Running and Triatholon Club of Aylesbury and it follows a gently undulating route on the roads around Halton and Wendover.

It was sold-out but with a few lucky runners, John Manning from TRC among them, turning up early to gain one of the few remaining on-the-day entries.

Inspired by World Athletics Championship gold medal performances by Mo Farah and Almaz Anaya in the days beforehand, Tring’s runners were ready to race and many were thrilled to meet their goals, achieving personal (PB) or season-best (SB) times.

First back for Tring was Matthew Wade with a PB of 37:57.

He was followed by Lynda Hembury in 42:51, an exceptional PB performance to be the first FV55 and eighth woman overall.

Sarah Langer was next home in 43:29, a SB, and Manning was after her in 44:05, also a SB.

The Tring women were thrilled to be placed as the second ladies’ team.

Other times were: Sean Gregory 45:13; Helen Tullie 45:49 PB, Ben Thorn 47:01, Hannah Whiffen47:28 PB, Nigel Kippax 48:12 PB, Sam Whiffen 49:56 PB, Katie Haines 50:26 PB, Louise Bladen 51:41, Stuart Page 2:17 PB, Anne Kippax 54:26, Katie Quaite 55:08,Helen Page 55:31, Anna Buthee 1:00:50; Emma Kent 1:01:04, Zoe Bright 1:02:03, Nicola Scott 1:01:57; and Liz Fleming 1:02:21.