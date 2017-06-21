Tring Swimming Club sees four of its young swimmers selected for the Dacorum inter-district squad

Four young swimmers from Tring Swimming Club took part in the Hertfordshire Primary Schools Inter-District swimming gala earlier this month, competing as part of the Dacorum district team.

Lucy Bee, Jacob Geller, Oliver Denton-Sparke and Alexander Stephenson were all selected along with 30 other children out of 145 who attended the Dacorum swimming trials in April.

They did their swimming club proud in a well-fought competition at Watford’s Woodside Leisure Centre on Friday, June 9. Teams from St. Albans, North District and Watford also took part.

Dacorum came a creditable third overall and the team accumulated 14 medals out of the 25 events, including three from Tring SC’s members.

Lucy won a bronze medal in the Year 5 girls’ medley relay and came fifth in the individual 50m backstroke event.

Jacob achieved a silver medal in the Year 5 boys’ medley relay, and came eighth in his individual 50m breaststroke.

Oliver won a gold medal in the Year 6 boys’ freestyle relay and was seventh in the individual 50m backstroke. Alexander was 10th in the Year 5 boys’ 50m butterfly.

In the age categories, Dacorum’s Year 5 boys came fourth overall, as did the Year 6 boys, while the Year 5 girls claimed victory.

The club said: “Huge congratulations to Lucy, Jacob, Oliver and Alexander and the whole of the Dacorum team on their success.”