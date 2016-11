Tring School boys swim team attended the qualifying round of the English Schools Swimming Association held in Watford, competing in the front crawl and medley relays.

All the times from all over the country are collated and the top 30 teams are invited to swim in the finals at the London Olympic pool on Nov 19th.

The inter boys team Cole, Walter, Joe & Corin, have qualified for the freestyle relay final from over 180 schools that entered, a fantastic achievement.