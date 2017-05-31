Tring quartet are on their way to national finals in Nottingham

A quartet of Year 13 students from Tring School have played their way to winning a regional tennis final to take them through to the national tournament finals.

The tournament takes place over three days in July in Nottingham and is for the best 16 schools in the country.

Tring School’s players are Tom Gray, Oli Beeny, Sam Gough and Jake Williams.

They played against the large private school, Bishop Stortford College, in the final round.

The school said: “The boys are all a credit to the school for their behaviour and sportsmanship both on and off the court.”