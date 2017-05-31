Tia takes top spot in the UK rankings

Sunday saw Dacorum & Tring AC’s Tia Stonehouse face off against the top throwers in the country at the Javelin Carnival in Loughborough where she earned a fabulous win.

The format saw all athletes get three throws and the top eight then getting an another three hurls.

Dacorum & Trings John Garner won in the M50 discus

Tia had to throw last as she is ranked number one in the UK, and her first throw reached 39.49 to put her in first place.

She was five centimetres in front of the UK number two, who threw 39.44, and 43cm in front of the number three (39.08). In a very tense final round, none of the girls could produce a longer throw, giving Tia victory.

Saturday saw the club’s talented para athlete Esme O’Connell compete in Bedford. In her 100m heat, Esme ran a very quick 13.26 to set a season’s best. However Esme saved her best for the final later that day, to win in a blistering 13.13.

Her talents are not only confined to the track as D&T’s rising star is also a prospect in the long jump.

Esme grabbed an impressive second place with a jump of 4.10

The club’s Williams brothers donned their second-club colours and had some good results when representing Enfield & Haringey at a YDL meet at Ridlins Stadium in Stevenage.

Ralph continued the fine form he’s shown this season with a victory in the long jump B with a personal best (PB) leap of 5.45, and won the 100m hurdles B (14.72).

Brother Haydn, who is becoming quite the all-rounder, claimed third in the pole vault with a PB 3.05. He also took third in the 400m hurdles (67.53).

Meanwhile, D&T’s masters athletes put on a strong performance in the Southern Veterans Athletics League last Monday in Stevenage for the second meet in the series. Despite a depleted squad, the team put in a solid showing in the track and field events.

200m hurdles: M35 1st Peter Benedickter 26.6; 200m: 2nd Peter Benedickter 25.5; 200m M40 3rd Mike Smith 26.8; 200m M50 4th Ian Hawtin 29.2. 3000m: 9th Malcolm Sargeant 14:59.2. 800m: M60 6th Malcolm Sargeant 3:43.3; 800m M40 6th Vince Clark 2:58.6. Shot put: M50 3rd Stuart Stafford 8.23; M60 9th Dave Ives 6.40. Hammer: M50 2nd John Garner 30.05. Discus: M50 1st John Garner 38.72.

