Team spirit gives Camelot changing rooms a new-look

The changing rooms at Camelot RUFC in Hemel Hempstead have been brought back to their former glory thanks to a partnership between club members and the Tesco Express store in town.

The Tesco Extra store in Jarman Way, Hemel, arranged the make-over as part of its commitment to helping the local community.

It was led by Camelot’s Nikita Jackson, first-team players and five members from the Tesco Extra store.

They joined forces to transform the changing rooms area back to its former glory which was no mean feat as the last time it was painted was more than 30 years ago.

The club said: “It was team spirit all the way with the recent make over, which was a joint initiative between the Tesco Extra in Hemel and Camelot club members.

“The make-over was so very welcome after such a long time and it was inspiring to see the senior players set such a great example of contribution back to the club.”

The club was also one of Tesco’s selected charities for the supermarket’s Bags of Help community voting scheme back in October.

Results are expected soon and the club has thanked all who voted. Selection would enable even further improvements to be made to the facilities at the Chaulden Lane-based club.

For more details about the club, visit www.camelotrugby.co.uk.