Swedish success for Rush Judo squads

Rush Judo squads topped the table at a competition in Sweden.

Matthew Rush organised a trip to Gothenburg for 17 Special Needs competitors based on links which have been developed between the countries.

Sam Collins and Alex Jenkins.

Rush Judo took the competition by storm, topping the medal table with a fantastic haul of of 14 medals (seven gold, four silver and three bronze). There was an additional trophy and officials chose Daniel Kidd as best male competitor.

The whole event has helped the judoka from the clubs by improving confidence, giving a sense of pride and forging new friendships.

The weekend just gone saw Rush Judo’s competition squad’s turn at the Gothenburg Open.

The team arrived back with a clutch of medals with golds for Jessica Rush, Michael Fryer (who also won silver competing as senior) Alex Jenkins, Hannah Niven and Gergo Berendi.

Silvers were won by Marek Maiser, Pennie Rumsby-Ferris, Sam Collins, Emily Niven, Evie Halvey-Jacobs and Lewis Fryer.

Charlie Bennett, Haydn Williams and Tom Brent showed great form scoring ippons and were unlucky to finish outside the medals.

Brothers Tom and Paddy Lish were also in action representing the BJC at the Den Helder championships in the Netherlands.

Despite not medalling they gave a performance to be proud of.

