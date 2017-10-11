Sparkling success for Sapphires as they get ready for nationals

Sapphires’ young gymnasts are shining after earning more regional success.

The previous weekend saw the Hemel club’s boys lead the way to regional finals glory, while this weekend it was the turn of the girls.

Held at Pipers Vale in Ipswich, the Easten Counties Regional Championships saw some of the most talented young gymnasts from top clubs compete head to head.

First up were the Sapphires ‘in age’ gymnasts, all of whom are turning nine later this year.

With tough competition, Sadie McKenna earned a silver with a dynamic handspring vault.

In the FIG Junior levels, Alyieana Rahim took the top spot while Gipsy Squires was just behind in second.

Ondine Achampong won a silver medal in the FIG Espoir level, earning medals on all four apparatus.

The girls are taking on the Herts championships and Quatro Cup later this month.

The second weekend of the competitive season the previous weekend saw the Sapphires’ boys take to the floor at the elite regional levels.

With places in national finals up for grabs, the boys faced fierce competition.

Theo Potton came sixth in Elite level 2 which means he will be part of the national finals later this year, while Tobias Achempong was just behind, making him a reserve.

There were also strong performances from Brenden Raisbury, Dylan Yang and Alfred Hall, who won three out of the six apparatus and finished in fourth place in his grade.

Coach Matt Reynolds said:“The boys have been working towards these competitions all summer,

“I’m proud of what they have achieved and look forward to the national events.”