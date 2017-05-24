Solid showing for D & T in latest SAL competition

Dacorum & Tring AC’s senior athletes gathered at Jarman Park athletics track on Sunday for the second match in the Southern Athletics League in beautiful spring weather perfect for putting in strong performances – the team finishing third overall.

There were notable performances in the sprints from Libby Mallord and Luke Burford, both newcomers to the senior squad this season.

100m: men’s A 4th Michael Smith 12.5; women’s A 1st Remi Jessop 12.7; men’s B 3rd Liam Sandford 12.3; women’s B 1st Libby Mallord 12.9. 200m: men’s A 3rd Luke Burford 24.0; women’s A 2nd Remi Jessop 26.5; men’s B 3rd Michael Smith 26.2; women’s B 1st Libby Mallord 26.4. 400m: men’s A 3rd Ben McGuinness 54.4; men’s B 2nd Luke Burford 54.6.

The action in the middle distance races was no less competitive and again the squad showed there is plenty of talent in the group. Olivia Coles won her event in the 1500m and Sophie Morris triumphed in the steeplechase. There were four other top-three finishes.

800m: Men’s A 4th James Glyn 2:12.0; Men’s B 3rd Matthew Renphrey 2:17.3. 1500m men’s A 3rd Kristian Imroth 4:11.8; women’s A 1st Olive Coles 5:00.5; men’s B 2nd Rhys Rowlands 4:23.0; women’s B 1st Sophie Morris 5:06.3. 3000m: men’s A 4th Jamie Marlow 10:17.9; men’s B 4th Mike Carpenter 10:21.1. Men’s 3000m steeplechase: 4th Rhys Rowlands 12:15.5. Women’s 1500m steeplechase: 1st Sophie Morris 5:06.3.

The hurdles saw some impressive performances. In the women’s 400m hurdles Coles dominated, finishing 13 seconds ahead of her nearest rival. Shaun Wall, who specialises in throws, also put in an impressive result in the 110m and 400m hurdles.

110m hurdles: men’s A 2nd John Hopper 20.0; men’s B 2nd Shaun Wall 23.6. 400m hurdles: Men’s A 3rd Matthew Woodhouse 67.4; Women’s A 1st Olive Coles 63.2; Men’s B 4th Shaun Wall 88.7.

The field events were well represented and are becoming a strength for D & T this season with strong points gained across all disciplines.

High jump: men’s A 2nd Tom Wright 1.83; women’s A 2nd Amy Thurgood 1.58; men’s B 2nd John Hopper 1.63; women’s B 1st Amelia Woodnick 1.38. Pole vault: men’s A Haydn Williams 2.95; women’s A 2nd Amy Thurgood 2.40; men’s B 3rd Matthew Rayner. Long jump: men’s A 1st Dan Hopper 6.61; women’s A 2nd Mia O’Connell 4.68; men’s B 3rd Ralph Williams 5.15; women’s B 2nd Esme O’Connell 4.28. Triple jump: men’s A 3rd Liam Sandford 10.43; women’s A 2nd Mia O’Connell 9.09; men’s B 4th Shaun Wall 8.70. Shot put: men’s A 1st Shaun Wall 11.29; women’s A 1st Mia O’Connell 9.60; men’s B 1st John Garner 11.24; women’s B 3rd Amy Wright 5.55. Discus: men’s A 2nd John Garner 35.06; women’s A 4th Amy Wright 15.61; men’s B 2nd Shaun Wall 29.96; women’s B Summer Clarke 14.42. Hammer: men’s A 2nd John Garner 28.47; women’s A 3rd Amy Wright 27.65; men’s B 2nd Shaun Wall 21.16; women’s B 4th Cathie Woolfrey 15.54. Javelin: men’s A 1st Trevor Ratcliffe 48.72; women’s A 2nd Mia O’Connell 26.27; men’s B 1st Shaun Wall 45.54.

The final events of the day saw more solid performances in the relays for both the men and women.

Relays: 4 x 100: men 3rd 47.7; women 3rd 53.9; 4 x 400: men 3rd 3:55.5; women 2nd 4:30.5

